President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Abuja yesterday to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a terse statement said the “vacation will last 10 working days”.

According to him, President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.

Tinubu’s latest foreign trip comes shortly after a 12-day diplomatic mission to Japan and Brazil — with stopovers in Dubai and Los Angeles.

On August 15, the president left Nigeria, made a brief stop in Dubai, UAE, and arrived in Yokohama, Japan, on August 18.

During his stay in Japan, he participated in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

In Brazil, Tinubu held talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other senior Brazilian officials.

The two leaders signed memoranda of understanding in the areas of aviation, foreign affairs, science and technology, and agriculture.

The president returned to Nigeria on August 28.

Earlier in April, Tinubu spent 19 days in France and the United Kingdom on private visits.