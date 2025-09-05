Ebonyi State Government has banned graduation ceremonies for nursery and primary schools, banned compulsory lessons and writing text/assignment inside textbooks all the schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education Dr. Donatus Ilang who announced this in a memo to all Principals and Head of Teachers of Public Schools, Proprietors of Private Schools and Faith-Based Schools as well as Parents and Guardians and General Public warned them to adhere strictly on the new directives or face sanction.

According to Ilang, “Graduation ceremonies are exclusively reserved for Pupils and Students who have successfully completed basic education (JSS3) and Senior Secondary (S53). In view of the above, Pre-Basic (Kindergarten/Nursery) and Primary 6 are banned from holding graduation ceremonies forthwith.

“In line with Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s People’s Charter of Needs Agenda and the Ebonyi State Government’s policy on Educational Reform, the following directives are issued to enhance the quality of education in Ebonyi State:

“All Schools (Public approved and Private) shall use government-approved textbooks.

“ Unapproved/Unqualified Faith-Based and Private Schools are closed with immediate effect. Parents are directed to transfer their wards to government-approved schools.

“First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) is a basic requirement for admission of students into Secondary School in the State, henceforth must be presented before admission.

“Implementation of Transfer Certificate Policy: Students seeking transfer must present a transfer certificate from their former school before admission.

“The State Government has banned grading based on position, recognizing only first, second and third position while others will be graded pass or fail. Therefore, student who fail promotion exams must repeat the class.

“All Ebonyi State government-approve unified textbooks will remain in use for 4 years before reviewing therefore, writing text or assignment inside textbooks is strictly prohibited. This is to enable younger siblings reuse them.

“Ebonyi State government has introduced Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition Subject, in the school system. Henceforth, Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisitions are compulsory in all our Schools. Therefore, students of Basic Education and Senior Secondary SS3, must receive their Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Certificates upon Graduation.

“Ebonyi State government has banned Compulsory Lessons for Students and Pupils in all our schools across the State with immediate effect, except a former agreement is reached with Parents and Teachers or School Managers’ he stated.