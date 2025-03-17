The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued a notice accusing the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, of alleged misconduct.

Twenty-six members of the assembly made the misconduct allegation against Fubara in a notice sent to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, on Monday.

According to the lawmakers, their action follows “Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other existing laws.”

They accused Fubara of several offences including reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds, obstructing the Assembly’s activities, and appointing individuals to government positions without the required screening and confirmation.

Other allegations include withholding salaries, allowances and funds meant for the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as seizing the salary of the Clerk, Emeka Amadi.

The lawmakers also accused Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu of “conniving and supporting the illegal appointment of persons to government positions without the required screening and confirmation.”

Upon receiving the notice, Amaewhule forwarded it to Fubara, stating that the allegations were raised by “not less than one-third (1/3) of the membership of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

He then asked the governor to respond to the allegations, referencing Section 188(3) of the Constitution, which states, “Within 14 days of the presentation of the notice to the Speaker of the House of Assembly (whether or not any statement made by the holder of the office in reply to the allegation contained in the notice), the House of Assembly shall resolve by motion, without any debate, whether or not the allegation shall be investigated.”

Amaewhule also advised the governor to act accordingly and extended his “esteemed regards.”