The Rivers State Government has debunked social media reports that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and a delegation of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) paid a visit to the state governor, Similarlyi Fubara, last Sunday.

The state government said the claim was malicious from those trying to cause chaos and lawlessness in the state, describing it as fake news.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Nelson Chukwudi, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Chukwudi said the claims do not deserve a response but for the impression it may create in the minds of the public, insisting that neither Obasanjo nor a delegation by PANDEF visited the state Government House.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious post circulating on social media, claiming that a delegation of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum paid a Solidarity Visit on Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in Government House on Sunday, March 16, 2025. There is also another planted by some people bent on causing chaos and anarchy in the State, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a visit to the Governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to these spurious claims and obvious fake news on social media, but for the erroneous impression they may create on the minds of gullible and unsuspecting members of the public, and indeed, well-meaning Rivers people. For that reason, let it be clarified that there was no such visit by any delegation of PANDEF to Governor Fubara on the said date, neither did Chief Obasanjo visit him as claimed by our detractors.

“So, whatever the purveyors of the vexatious narratives are pushing on social media are only the imagination of enemies of the state, who do not want peace, good governance and even development that the present administration has been working hard to bequeath to the present and future generations. The governor has made it abundantly clear that he would comply and implement, to the fullest, the judgment of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in the State.

“He has already initiated processes to ensure that orders of the apex court are implemented, but the Rivers State House of Assembly has refused to cooperate with the governor to facilitate the resolution of all issues raised by the court. As stated earlier, the governor is ready any day, any time to do the needful to ensure the resolution of the issues and smooth functioning of all arms of government in the state.”