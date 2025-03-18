Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has signed up on TikTok, the video sharing social media platform popular with millennials and Gen Zs.

Announcing this on his X page on Tuesday, Obi called on his supporters to join him on the platform.

“This is my official and only TikTok page. Kindly join me in building a New Nigeria that is POssible. – PO,” he wrote.

As of the time of this report, over 21,000 people were following his account.

This comes about a week after former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai opened an account on TikTok after defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai garnered more than 200,000 followers in 24 hours, explaining that his TikTok page will share his thoughts on politics and his new party.

“This is my only and official TikTok page. Please join me for videos, comments and conversations on Nigeria politics as well as the activities of our new party Social Democratic Party (SDP). Welcome on board,” he said.