Another explosion has occurred at a pipeline manifold in the Omwawriwa axis of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

This comes just hours after a similar explosion rocked the Trans Niger Pipeline operated by Shell in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area.

The latest incident reportedly occurred at a manifold connecting a federal pipeline deep inside the forest.

The pipeline transports crude oil to Brass in Bayelsa State.

While the explosion has yet to be officially confirmed, community sources said they saw massive flames and thick smoke rising from an oil installation in the forest.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would verify the incident but had yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

A video seen by our correspondent shows a large fire burning in a remote location.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Ijaw youths on Tuesday blocked the Ahoada axis of the East-West Road leading to Bayelsa State in protest.

Numbering over 100, the demonstrators carried placards in solidarity with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid his political feud with the state House of Assembly.

Some of the placards read: “We demand Wike’s sack as FCT Minister” and “Martin Amaewhule and 26 lawmakers have defected and lost their seats.”