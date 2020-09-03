Robbers raid M.KO Abiola’s residence, cart away jewellery, foreign currency

Armed robbers at the early hours of yesterday invaded the Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos residence of late philanthropist, M.K.O. Abiola and carted away valuables including jewellery and monies in foreign currencies.

Police said seven persons including domestic staff and private security guards attached to the residence have been arrested and are presently facing interrogation at the Special State Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS), Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.

It was gathered that the robbers who accessed the house through the canal close to the crescent, entered the rooms and later escaped through the building’s fence.

A senior Police Officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said the robbers numbering about five and armed with dangerous weapons including guns, cut the protective wires on the fence and when they were unable to access the main house in the mansion because of security doors, they dug deep hole beside one of the doors and entered the main building.

According to him: “The robbers broke into the room of one of Abiola’s daughters. They forced her to take them to her mother’s room where they carted away jewellery, money in different denominations, including foreign currencies. The robbers did not hurt anyone during the raiding. They left the same way they came.

“A police team was invited to the scene and after careful analysis of the CCTV camera in the house, we suspected insider’s connection and arrested seven persons including two security guards on duty at the building during the robbery”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu was on the spot assessment to the scene and ordered that the perpetrators must be fished out. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, said, “I can confirm it is true. I am trying to get the details, but I can assure you we will get the robbers. Our findings from the wife of MKO Abiola also revealed that it could be handwork of insiders who work in that home. We will not consider it as armed robbery.”

It is a case of stealing, breaking and entry. It was burglary. We are still investigating the incident and will issue a statement.”

However, a statement by Tundun Abiola, read: “In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, September 2, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos.

The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family.

“The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated. We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.

“We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity”. – The Sun.