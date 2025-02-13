Sahara Energy International Geneva, a member of the global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has commended traders and shippers for their unwavering support of Mercy Ships, a humanitarian organization that provides free surgical care and medical training in Africa.

Providing an update on Sahara Energy’s partnership with Mercy Ships, Kola Motajo, Director, Sahara Group, said the dedication of these traders has significantly enhanced access to quality healthcare and promoted sustainable development across the continent.

“It has been our privilege to advance the impact of Mercy Ships through financial support and the contribution of our employees to ensuring the organisation operates seamlessly in Geneva. For Sahara Group, it has been a great platform for making a difference in the lives of tens of millions of beneficiaries in Africa,” he said.

Noting that over the past year, Mercy Ships has provided free medical training to over 6,000 local health workers, Motajo said such interventions show how “the power of collaboration and compassion” can help to build sustainable healthcare systems in Africa.

Since its inception, Mercy Ships has impacted the lives of millions, recording over 100,000 free surgeries, treated more than 2.5 million people in outpatient clinics, and trained over 40,000 local healthcare professionals.

According to David Walker, Head of Chartering at Sahara Energy International, Geneva, the international shipping and trading community have played a crucial role in supporting Mercy Ships through collaborative efforts and the fundraising initiative, Mercy Ships Cargo Day .

Walker said the Geneva’s trading and shipping businesses have demonstrated unwavering support that continues to enhance the impact and reach of Mercy Ships.

“We believe this opportunity to contribute to the remarkable work of Mercy Ships is treasured by the shipping and trading community here in Geneva and around the world. For Sahara Group, being part of Mercy Ships aligns perfectly with our commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly.”

Walker, who is also Chairman, Geneva Mercy Ships Cargo Day Founding Committee, said the contribution from Cargo Day has not only provided financial support but has also involved the active participation of volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise to support Mercy Ships’ mission.

He explained that supporting Mercy Ships aligns with the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through improving access to healthcare, reducing inequalities, and fostering partnerships for sustainable development.

Walker emphasized, “At Sahara Energy Geneva, we are dedicated to promoting these goals through our support for Mercy Ships and other initiatives. Our commitment to sustainable development is at the core of our corporate responsibility initiatives.”