The Senate on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, for repeatedly refusing to appear before the Senate Committee on Finance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers made the call during the Ministry of Finance’s budget defence and interactive session with the economic team in Abuja.

NAN also reports that Sen. Orji Kalu (Abia North) moved the motion for the registrar-general’s summons and the call for termination of his appointment, while it was seconded by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).

Kalu said,” Since I came to this Senate, he has consistently failed to appear before this committee when invited.

“He is fond of sending junior officers to represent him as if he is above the law. This can no longer continue.”

Oshiomhole, while seconding the motion, added that the National Assembly would not appropriate funds for the commission in the 2026 budget.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Sani Musa (Niger East), also said it was unacceptable for any head of MDA to refuse to honour legislative summons.

“I must address institutional responsibility. The Senate Committee on Finance exercises constitutional authority to oversight MDAs.

“It is, therefore, unacceptable that some MDAs delay submissions or ignore legislative inquiries or refuse to honour invitations.

“Oversight is not an optional courtesy. It is a constitutional requirement,” he said.

Musa warned that the committee would not hesitate to invoke its full constitutional powers to ensure compliance and accountability.