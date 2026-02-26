Rivers State Governor Siminialayi Fubara has appointed a new Chief of Staff and also Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This was disclosed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, in Port Harcourt, Thursday.

The statement noted that Fubara appointed Dr Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff, CoS, and that the appointments take effect immediately.

The governor earlier sacked his aides, including former CoS, Edison Ehie and SSG, Dr Benibo Anabraba, following political crisis in the state and the Abuja “peace deal”.

However, Fubara, in the statement, said the duo would be sworn in at 2pm to begin official duties.

The statement read: “Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dr Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff ( COS). Both appointments are with immediate effect.

“The new appointees will be sworn in at 2:00 pm today, Thursday February 26, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.”