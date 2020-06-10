Senate moves to confirm Justice Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

…to adjourn for two weeks

The Senate on Wednesday referred the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem for confirmation as the President of the Court of Appeal to its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening.

This followed a motion by the Senate Leader in order to enable the Senate amend its

order and to refer the confirmation request to the Committee chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said it became necessary to screen the nominee and consider the Committee’s report before the 9th Senate will proceed on two weeks break to celebrate the first anniversary.