The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that an official apology be issued following an incident involving operatives of the commission and staff of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in Cross River State.

The directive comes after a preliminary review of the May 12, 2026, incident, which involved EFCC personnel and medical workers, including the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Eyo Ekpe, as well as members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

According to the EFCC Chairman on X on Monday, the decision was taken to address the concerns raised by the medical community and members of the public who were affected by the incident.

He expressed regret over the situation, noting that it was not in line with the standards expected of the commission.

“While acknowledging that the well-being of Nigerians is at the core of the Commission’s mandate, he expressed regret at the discomfort the unfortunate episode caused staff of the hospital and members of the public,” a statement attributed to him said.

Olukoyede also reaffirmed that a full investigation into the incident had been ordered, adding that any officer found to have acted outside established professional standards would face disciplinary measures.

He stated, “Once the exercise is completed, any officer found to have acted outside of the acceptable code of professional conduct would be subjected to the internal disciplinary process.”

He further assured stakeholders that the EFCC would work closely with relevant bodies to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Despite the development, the EFCC Chairman maintained that the agency would continue to carry out its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes across Nigeria without distraction.

He also called on the NMA and other professional organisations to continue supporting the Commission in its anti-corruption efforts, stressing the importance of collaboration in strengthening accountability and combating corruption in Nigeria.