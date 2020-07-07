Senator Sani asked for $15,000 to settle 4 judges ― Witness

Trial of the former Senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, resumed before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, with a prosecution witness, Alhaji Sani Dauda, insisting that the defendant demanded $15, 000 bribe from him.

Alhaji Dauda who is the Chairman of ASD Group of Companies alleged that Senator Sani eventually obtained the naira equivalent of the $15,000 from him.

He told the court that the Defendant further visited his Maitama residence in Abuja on November 19, 2019, and pressurized him to hand him the sum of N5million to bribe four Judges and a Prosecutor.

The witness, whose Evidence-In-Chief in Hausa Language was translated in the open court, said former senator convinced him that the money he requested for was pursuant to an arrangement he had with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to direct the four Judges not to hear any case between him (witness) and one Abubakar Musa.

He told the court that he handed the money to the Defendant the next day, being November 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, trial Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the case till Tuesday after he expressed dissatisfaction with the level of competence of the Court’s interpreter.

Senator Sani is answering to a 2-count charge bordering on advanced fee fraud and bribery.

The court earlier granted him bail to the time of N10m with a surety in like sum.

Count One of the charge read: “That you Shehu Sani on or about the 20h of November 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of Fifteen Thousand United States of America Dollars (USD 15.000.00) cash from Alhajj Sani Dauda (ASD) under the false pretence that the money was meant to bribe four (4) Judges and a Prosecutor, pursuant to your discussion with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), during which he informed you that he has directed the four Judges not to hear any case between Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) and Abubakar Musa which representation you knew to be false contrary to and punishable under section 1(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14 of 2006.”