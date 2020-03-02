SERAP opposes foreign education for repentant Boko Haram terrorists

An anti-corruption advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has opposed the bill for the creation of an agency for repentant Boko Haram members, which also provides sending them abroad for education.

The bill is currently at the Senate.

In an open letter on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, SERAP called upon the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, not to allow the bill to sail through.

SERAP said the bill proposing foreign education for repentant terrorists should be replaced with one that would ensure reparation for the victims of Boko Haram terrorists.

The group contended that the bill “erodes justice and makes a mockery of the suffering of victims, and the unspeakable human tragedy, humanitarian crisis and appalling atrocities committed by the Boko Haram terrorist group.”

SERAP said, “By calling Boko Haram members ‘ex-agitators, the bill mocks the victims of appalling atrocities committed by the terrorist group, and is a blatant affront to victims’ dignity. Repentant Boko Haram terrorists are not ex-agitators; they are terrorists under the Nigerian and international laws.

“Should the Senate go ahead to pass the bill, and should the bill be supported by the House of Representatives and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Registered Trustees of SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions nationally and internationally to challenge the legality of any such law and ensure that it is never implemented.

“Prioritising the education of Boko Haram members over the rights of Nigerian children to quality education is discriminatory as it violates Nigerian constitutional provisions, international and regional human rights obligations, and will undermine national development.”