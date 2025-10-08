The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday swore in three members following their victory in the August 16, 2025, bye-elections.

The three new lawmakers are among the five elected to fill the vacant seats following the death of four members and the choice of Dennis Idahosa as the running mate of Senator Monday Okpebholo in the 2024 Edo governorship.

Recall that the Green Chamber lost four members due to illness in 2024, including Ekene Adams (Kaduna), Isa Dogonyaro (Jigawa) and Olaide Akinremi (Oyo), while Oriyomi Onanuga died in 2025.

In August, the Independent National Electoral Commission conducted bye-elections in the respective states to fill the vacant seats.

While the All Progressives Congress won four out of the five vacant seats, the Peoples Democratic Party won one seat.

Those sworn in on Tuesday are Omosede Igbinedion (Ovia South/Ovia West/Ovia North-East Federal Constituency, Edo State), Joseph Bagudu (Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State) and Mukhtar Rabiu of Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, Jigawa State.

No reason was given for the absence of Elegbeji Ayola, who won the Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency, Ogun State seat and Oyekunle Sunday, who won the Ibadan North seat.

Of the five, Mr Sunday is the only lawmaker produced by the PDP.