Air Peace Limited has issued a strong disclaimer regarding a circulating social media post advertising a supposed “30% off Africa flights” promotion.

The airline, in a statement by its spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, stated that it is not running any such promotion, describing the advert as “fraudulent and not affiliated with Air Peace in any way.”

The publicist appealed to the public to disregard the misleading post and avoid engaging with its promoters, who are allegedly attempting to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The airline said, “Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored post circulating on social media, advertising a purported ‘30% off Africa flights’ promotion and requesting members of the public to sign up to access this offer.

“We wish to categorically state that Air Peace Limited is not running any 30 per cent discount promotion. The said advertisement is fraudulent and not affiliated with Air Peace in any way. We therefore urge the public to disregard such posts and refrain from engaging with the promoters, as they are only attempting to defraud unsuspecting individuals.”

The airline also raised concerns about reports of customers trying to book tickets through the domain airpeace.com. Air Peace clarified that its only official website is www.flyairpeace.com and that it has no association with airpeace.com or any other unauthorised sites promoting false offers.

The statement added that, “For your safety and to avoid falling victim to scams, passengers are advised to use only the following official contact channels: Call Centre: +234 201 343 8133; Email: [email protected]; Website: www.flyairpeace.com

“Air Peace will not be responsible for any transactions or ticket purchases made through unauthorised websites, contact numbers, or social media pages.”