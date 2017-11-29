Street lights: Gov. Ugwuanyi procures 25-unit 60 KVA generating sets

The Enugu State Government, yesterday, took delivery of 25 units of 60KVA generating sets procured to replace the aged ones in Enugu

metropolis as well as install new ones in the University town of Nsukka.

It would be recalled that the state government had, last year, procured 10 units of 200KVA generators, which were used to replace the ones that had been in use for over 7 years.

Addressing newsmen after receiving the items at the State Secretariat, Enugu, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji said that the procurement was in line with the determined efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure that there are functional street lights in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka town.

Engr. Nnaji noted that Enugu as the historical capital of the South East region deserves more effective street lights to maintain its pride of place, appreciating the passion and desire of the governor “to always position Enugu State as the first among equals in the

country”.

He disclosed that the installation of the generating sets will commence immediately, adding that adequate measures have been put in place to protect them from vandals and ensure that they are operational to serve the public, in keeping with the administration’s urban renewal agenda.

The Works Commissioner explained that 19 of the generators will be installed in Enugu metropolis at already identified prime locations that will bring succor to the people of the state as far as the urban renewal and lighting programmes are concerned, adding that the remaining six will be installed in Nsukka as new placements.

“You will be wondering how we are doing all these things. Our amiable

governor had repeatedly told us that the miracle of five loaves and two fish is replicating in Enugu State and at the same time, Enugu State has remained in the hands of God”, Engr. Nnaji said.