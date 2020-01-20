Supreme Court delivers judgement on Plateau, Bauchi gov elections 3pm

The Supreme Court has conducted hearing on the appeals filed to challenge the outcomes of the 2019 governorship elections in Bauchi and Plateau States.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who heads the seven-man panel of the apex court, said judgments on the appeals would be delivered by 3pm on Monday.

The All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate in the March 2019 election in Bauchi State are by their appeal challenging the victory of Governor Bala Muhammed of the Peoples Democratic Party at the poll.

Concerning the Plateau State case, the PDP’s Jeremiah Useni is challenging the election of Governor Simon Lalong of the APC.