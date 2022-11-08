Thursday, November 10, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Top Posts

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

HeadlinesLatest News

Terror alert: UK warns citizens to avoid 22 Nigerian states

by The Citizen
written by The Citizen

The United Kingdom has advised its citizens against travelling to 22 states in Nigeria.

This was as it cleared the Federal Capital Territory from the list, though with caution.

It may not be unconnected to the security situation in the country.

This was contained in a press release by the British High Commission, Abuja, on Monday titled, “Updated Foreign Commonwealth Development Office Travel Advice to British Nationals Traveling to the FCT.”

According to the high commission, the purpose of the travel update is to help its nationals make better-informed decisions about international travel and plan for a trouble-free trip.

The statement read, “FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. There continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where we advise British Nationals against all but essential travel.  These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

“We also advise against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

“The UK keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making these assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources.  The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.  Although, the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain.”

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Hoodlums attack Atiku’s convoy in Borno

NDIC invites liquidated banks’ depositors for verification, payment

INEC tracks down 23 staff members in illegal voters registration

Oil thieves threatening my life – NNPCL GMD alleges

G-5 PDP governors still open to reconciliation, says Wike

2023: We will make Nigeria work again – Peter Obi assures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

TheCitizen NG is a leading Online Newspaper and Magazine website. We bring you the very latest news and information from Nigeria and around the world. Follow us today to stay tuned!

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Drivers’ strike and the LASG/union alliance – Punch
Rescuing Nigeria’s economy from the brink – Punch
Danjuma’s call for self- defence – Leadership

Contact US

Editor-in-Chief,
 THECITIZEN Nigeria

www.thecitizenng.com
eikpeama@thecitizenng.com
e_ikpeama@yahoo.com
eikpeama@gmail.com
Mob: +234(0) 810 698 7846.
WhatsApp: +234(0) 810 698 7846;
Mob: +234 (0)703 207 4429.

2011 –  2022 © All Right Reserved. 