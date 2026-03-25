Terrorists have killed nine soldiers and one police officer, along with some civilians, in an ambush at Giro Masa community in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, confirmed the incident while speaking to journalists after visiting the mortuary and the Accident and Emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday, where victims of the attack were taken.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday night, also saw the terrorists set ablaze two military gun trucks.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Idris described the attack as tragic and assured that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.

“This is a sad incident. These are the soldiers who protect the lives of Kebbi residents, yet they found themselves in this situation. The Kebbi State Government will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens,” he said.

The governor prayed for the souls of the deceased and reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state. He has since proceeded to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment.