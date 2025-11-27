President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of measures to strengthen collaboration with the United States in addressing security challenges in the country.

The formation of the team followed a recent visit to Washington DC by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Ribadu will lead the multi-agency team, which includes senior officials drawn from key security and foreign policy institutions.

Members of the working group, as contained in a statement signed by the President’s aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard M. Doro, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

“Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the US will serve as the secretariat,” the statement added.

Tinubu urged the officials to work closely with their US counterparts to ensure the effective implementation of all security agreements reached during the visit.

The US–Nigeria Joint Working Group is expected to coordinate bilateral efforts toward counter-terrorism, defence cooperation and regional stability.

In recent weeks, the security partnership has gained urgency following pronouncements from US leadership.

US President Donald Trump recently designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious-freedom violations and threatened possible military action if attacks on Christians continue

Trump’s statements heightened pressure on Nigeria’s government to demonstrate a stronger response to insecurity.