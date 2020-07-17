Tinubu condoles Kukah on mother’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr Matthew Kukah, over the death of his mother, Madam Abashen Kukah.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Office, described the late Madam Kukah as a deeply religious woman who lived a blessed life.

He said, “My heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Bishop Kukah over the recent passing of his mother, Madam Abashen Kukah.

“Please be consoled by the memories of the time you shared and the fact that Mama lived a blessed life. I understand she was a deeply religious person who devoted her time to the service of God and humanity.”