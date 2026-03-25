The United States has presented a 15-point plan to end the war with Iran, media reports said on Tuesday, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary to deliver the proposal to Tehran.

According to Israeli broadcaster N12, the draft includes commitments from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons and to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

US news outlet Axios, citing a source with knowledge of the matter, reported that U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, told President Donald Trump that Iran had agreed on several key points, including giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

However, it remained unclear how Tehran would formally respond to the proposal, the New York Times reported.

Israel’s reaction, another party to the conflict, was also uncertain.

Trump has repeatedly said that Iran is eager to reach an agreement.

“We’re actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make a deal,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance are also involved in the negotiations, Trump said. (dpa/NAN)