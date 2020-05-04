Ufuoma McDermott becomes new face of Friska Herbal Teas

Friska Farms Limited, makers of Friska Herbal teas, recently appointed Ufuoma McDermott, a Nollywood A-lister as its brand ambassador.

The appointment which was signed recently, demonstrates the brand’s vision to be the leading African organic lifestyle promoter, providing natural solutions that address wellness concerns globally.

Friska aims to promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle through its range of teas including wellness tea, anti-diabetic tea, blood pressure tea and weight loss tea.

According to Omokhose Hauwa Imanah, the co-founder of Friska Herbal Teas: “As a healthy lifestyle brand, we are delighted to work with Ufuoma, who exemplifies the ideal qualities that align with our core values. She has always shown a passion for healthy living, fitness, mental health and lifestyle.

“For us, it is more than just a business. It is about building a local authentic brand that can compete globally. It is about celebrating our ‘Nigerianness’ – if such a word exists and Ufuoma exemplifies all these.”

Ufuoma expressed her delight at Friska Life’s decision to have her as a brand ambassador.

She also revealed that her first trial of the brand’s product yielded positive results. She took to her Instagram page to announce to her fans “…this Instagram is a real fam. @friskalife and its soldiers convinced me to use their products. I did and got awesome results. Today, I represent #FriskaTea. Guys, you are in for some healthy life tins…”

She assured her audience base which consists of over a million followers to get ready for healthy living.

As a way to kick-off, she stated that customers who ordered Friska Herbal Tea through her would enjoy discounts and free face masks.

Ufuoma, at the beginning of the year, had organized a weight loss challenge to sample Friska’s product with some of her fans. The positive results from this challenge informed her decision to represent the brand.

Friska remains keen on providing solutions to wellness concerns using natural organic herbs to develop premium quality products.

Friska is available in over 400 retail pharmacies and supermarkets nationwide.