United Way appoints Dr. Juliette Tuakli to head worldwide board of trustees

United Way, the world’s largest privately funded non-profit, has appointed Dr. Juliette Tuakli, a widely-acclaimed pediatrician, researcher and public health expert, to lead its Worldwide Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Dr. Tuakli, a Nigerian-American, becomes United Way’s first woman Board Chair. She lives and practices in Ghana and succeeds Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO, who had led the Worldwide Board since 2017.

Dr. Tuakli joined the Board in 2014 and has served in a number of leadership roles. These include Chair of UWW’s Governance and Membership Committees, and as a member of UWW’s Leadership Council. In addition to her service on the Board, Dr. Tuakli has been an active supporter of United Way of Ghana, South Africa and Greater Nigeria.

“Dr. Tuakli is a recognized expert in the field of public health, and her passion and commitment have helped to improve the health and quality of life for countless children and families in Africa and the U.S.,” said United Way Worldwide CEO, Brian Gallagher.

“United Way has benefited from her insights and perspective during her tenure on our Leadership Council and Board of Trustees, and I am confident that her continued leadership will help guide us as we advance our mission globally.”

“Around the world, philanthropy has become increasingly important in bringing people and sectors together to improve the well-being of families and communities,” said Dr. Tuakli, “I’ve seen firsthand, United Way’s ability to convene those who can make a difference to create collective impact in vulnerable populations. I look forward to continuing my work with United Way in this new role.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, Dr. Tuakli’s public service includes teaching positions at Harvard Medical School and the Children’s Hospital in Boston, as well as leadership and advisory roles with the African Union, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, World Health Organization and Mercy Ships, among others.

After founding and working at the Community Pediatric Department at the Children’s Hospital of Boston, Dr. Tuakli traveled to Ghana to serve as the Deputy Director and Community Care Advisor of the NGO Family Health International, where she co-developed and implemented a very successful 10-year national HIV/AIDS program.

In 2006, Dr. Tuakli founded CHILDAccra, a full-service clinic that provides clinical care and public health care services to children and their families throughout West Africa.

She currently serves as CEO and Medical Director.

Beyond her work in pediatrics and global health, Dr. Tuakli is active in a number of philanthropic endeavors including serving on the Boards of Mercy Ships and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

She was a co-Founder and ex-officio Board member of the MOREMI Girls Leadership Initiative and serves as an Advisor to the African Union and other organizations.

Dr. Tuakli’s academic credentials include studies at St. Mary’s Hospital, London; UCLA School of Public Health; Zambia Medical School; and Children’s Hospital of Boston. Most notably, she was the first African woman senior Faculty member of Harvard Medical School (Pediatrics).

Dr. Tuakli’s work has earned her numerous awards including an African Union Award for Medical Excellence, a Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Africa-based CEO Global, and Best Pediatric Practitioner of the Year Award by the West African Clinical Alliance Awards.

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.3 million donors worldwide and $4.6 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit.