Heads of universities at the 2025 policy meeting organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) set the 2025 minimum admission benchmark for universities at 150 on Tuesday.

This means that JAMB will permit no university in the country to admit any candidate who scores below 150 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination.

However, certain institutions like the University of Ibadan, Pan-Atlantic University, and the University of Lagos, among others, set their benchmark at 200.

Certain newly established private universities proposed UTME scores of 120.

However, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, suggested 160.