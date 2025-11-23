Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) has explained why he cannot be part of a panel investigating Timipre Sylva, former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Sylva was also his predecessor as governor of Bayelsa State.

According to Senator Dickson, he recused himself when he found out that the Senate Committee on Local Content had summoned an investigative hearing into allegations of diversion of $14.8 million by Timipre Sylva.

In a detailed statement on Facebook, he said: “When I discovered that the hearing was specifically summoned for that purpose, I raised objections — firstly, on the ground that there should be no selective inquiry; that the entirety of the management of the fund, perhaps from inception, should be investigated, if at all, and not just one transaction.

“While the committee has the powers to decide what to investigate, I feel that this approach is too selective, especially bearing in mind that it is public knowledge that the EFCC has already taken steps — meaning they have investigated and reached a certain level.

“I thought the Committee need not investigate that particular transaction, even though it has the powers to do so.”

Also, the senator drew attention to their political difference, stressing that he cannot be seen to be attacking an opponent.

His words: “I recused myself because the person affected is a former governor of my state — my predecessor in office, and I have a policy of not joining to fight or pull down anyone.

“I am not like other politicians from my area or the typical politicians in Nigeria who celebrate the downfall of opponents and people they disagree with.

“The person concerned and I have been on different ends, leading different tendencies in various political battles in my state since 2011 till date.

“While we do not meet or speak or pursue any common political agenda, and we have not been in the same party since 2011, I do not practise politics that involves pulling people down or contributing to their problems.

“I have always limited political contest to campaigns during elections, where I outplan, out-campaign, strategize, and defeat them on the ground and through legal processes, but never by trying to bring anyone down after elections.

“As part of this policy, I have extended support and encouragement to all who operate at the federal level in spite of political or partisan differences, knowing that if political interests do not align until elections, we will then resolve such differences at the polls.

“As I have always told our people, “we are few”; everyone is important. If you cannot help someone, leave the person alone, and don’t destroy them. That has been my policy, which I have practised and taught for several years.

“As I have always maintained, I am in politics for service to God and man — I build, I raise, I develop, I defend; I don’t destroy or pull down.

“I know that they don’t treat me the same way. When they are in a position to bring me down, they don’t spare anything to achieve that goal. But to the glory of God, they have not succeeded so far, and God is still on His throne.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had declared Sylva wanted on November 10 over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14.8 million, belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

EFCC called on members of the public to support law enforcement efforts by providing credible information that could lead to Sylva’s arrest.

Reacting, Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to Sylva, described the EFCC’s declaration as a “coordinated political onslaught” aimed at tarnishing Sylva’s reputation.“

He said: “It is, to say the least, curious that what was once whispered in corridors as a ‘coup matter’ has now quietly metamorphosed into a financial allegation.

“The same shadowy forces that once sought to criminalise Sylva politically now appear to have reinvented themselves as fiscal crusaders. There must, undoubtedly, be an explanation for this cinematic transition, from rumour to reinvention, from one carefully scripted accusation to another.”

Also, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, has expressed reservations with the EFCC for declaring Sylva wanted.