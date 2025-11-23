The 38 worshippers who were abducted from Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State, have been released.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced their freedom on Sunday afternoon, expressing thanks to President Bola Tinubu,

In a statement Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary, issued on his behalf, the governor said Tinubu personally led the efforts to free the abductees.

“The abductees were freed today, November 23. The Governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for his direct initiative that made this happen.”

“The President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States. He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our people and Nigerians as a whole.

“The Governor also expresses appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Army; Nigeria Intelligence Agency; and, of course, the Nigeria Police, which has graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the President.

“The Governor also thanks members of the security forces across board, thought leaders, religious institutions, and all Kwarans for their support and goodwill since the unfortunate incident.”

The kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N100 million naira for each of the victims.