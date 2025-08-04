There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is making frantic efforts to lure President Goodluck Jonathan to its fold for the party’s presidential ticket in 2027.

The Guardian gathered that a strong lobby of high-placed stalwarts has been mandated to convince Jonathan with the offer of an automatic ticket due to reservations about Mr Peter Obi’s purported plan to return to the PDP.

This is just as former Minister for Information and National Orientation, Prof Jerry Gana, noted that even though the 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Obi, is a good candidate, the PDP has a better candidate.

Gana, during a national television programme on Arise Television, Primetime, disclosed that Obi would easily win the presidency if he returns to PDP, explaining that the party’s structures in the northern part of the country would guarantee his ballot numbers.

However, checks revealed that some chieftains of the party who are interested in contesting the 2031 presidential poll announced their preference for the former president Jonathan, saying that the constitutional limit of two maximum terms limits the former president to just one term of four years.

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, who did not want his name in print, confided that despite Obi’s assurances of serving for just one term if elected as president, the feelings among the majority of party leaders are that Jonathan will not subject the party or Nigerians to second-guessing.

He said: “Let me tell you straight away, serious efforts are being made to pull Jonathan into the race. From the look of things, our northern colleagues believe that it is necessary to get the former president to come in and complete his second term.

“It is not that the Obi option has been ruled out, but developments in the Labour Party and the coalition make it risky to put all our eggs in one basket. We do not want a situation that could leave the party scratching around to field a strong contender.”

It was gathered that discussions about the feasibility of bringing back former President Jonathan formed part of the engagement among some party stalwarts in The Gambia, alongside issues on financing the party and funding the forthcoming presidential contest.

Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed, Lawal Muazu, had last Thursday revealed that his principal, Governor Mohammed, Senator Abdul Ningi, and Dr Jonathan were part of a delegation to a summit focused on bilateral relations and promoting democratic governance in The Gambia.

Muazu explained in a post on his Facebook page that the visit was also seen as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the role of African statesmen in conflict resolution, good governance, and electoral support missions within the continent.

“The delegation engaged with Gambian leaders and stakeholders on matters related to peacebuilding, regional stability, and democratic development,” he added.

Exactly one year ago, Mohammed had informed a group urging him to join the presidential race that the only way he would not heed their call was if former President Jonathan was persuaded to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Pledging to throw his weight behind the former President, the Bauchi State governor, who is also the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, stated that he would support the ex-president.

“With regard to your call for me to present myself, I know there are good leaders within the PDP, especially my boss, Goodluck Jonathan. I have always said that as long as Jonathan is around, I will not present myself for leadership of this country unless he decides not to run,” he said.

“If we can persuade him to come forward, I will support him with my blood. Out of modesty, he is still not ready. I hope you will meet him and encourage him to run,” the Bauchi governor stated while responding to a group urging him to run for president in 2027.”

On whether Obi appeared reluctant to return to PDP, a leader of the Obidient Movement in South East, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, said that no sane person would advise the former LP presidential contender to join the main opposition party in its embattled state.

Ezeh pointed out that it is only after the PDP holds its elective convention coming up in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November that the party could return to reckoning, stressing that it is risky to swim in a river filled with sharks and crocodiles. – Guardian.