Zamfara commissioner resigns, condemns Matawalle leadership style

The Commissioner for Education in Zamfara State, Alhaji Jamilu Zanna, has resigned his appointment, saying he was not impressed with the state Governor Bello Matawalle’s leadership style.

“I am not impressed with the style of leadership of the present administration. I am not impressed at all with how the government is being run,” he said.

Zanna alleged that almost all the appointments in the state were single-handedly done by the governor without consultation with stakeholders.

The commissioner said most of those Matawalle appointed did not play any major role during his campaign.

Zanna said as the Campaign Director of the Matawalle Campaign Organisation, none of his members was given an appointment.

He said this situation would not allow him to serve in the governor’s cabinet so as to avoid any future embarrassment.

“Another reason that made me resign is that, when I was sick and travelled to India for medical treatment for 40 days, the governor never called me to know my condition. So I feel that I can’t serve in his cabinet,” Zanna added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi, and the Special Adviser, Comprehensive Agricultural Revolution Programme, Alhaji Sambo Marafa, have debunked rumours that they also resigned their appointments.

Speaking via his Facebook page, Shinkafi said, “I am still with Governor Bello Matawalle. I didn’t resign.”

Also in a phone interview, the younger brother to Marafa, Kabiru, told our reporter that he (Marafa) was still holding his position as an adviser.

Meanwhile, Matawalle has said that the reason given by Zannah for his resignation was not genuine.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Alhaji Zailani Bappa.

The statement read, “Governor Bello Matawalle would have vowed to a constructive and meaningful observations and reasons for any of his Commissioners to resign his appointment, but the paltry and shallow arguments of non fulfilment of promises to the people and failure to mention them is nothing but a political joke”.

“It is therefore, unfortunate that personal and selfish considerations will becloud the vision of trusted confidants at a time when all hands must be on deck to begin a new era in the history of Zamfara State.