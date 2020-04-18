Spain’s death toll passes 20,000

The death toll from Covid-19 in Spain moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the country’s health ministry said.

A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to coronavirus, which killed 565 people in the country in the past 24 hours. That figure is down on the 585 reported on Friday.

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

The number of declared cases now stands at 191,726 – but the health ministry said the increase in infections had slowed in recent days, and the number of people considered to be cured had risen to nearly 75,000.