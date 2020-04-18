Spain’s death toll passes 20,000

The death toll from Covid-19 in Spain moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the country’s health ministry said.
A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to coronavirus, which killed 565 people in the country in the past 24 hours. That figure is down on the 585 reported on Friday.
Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.
The number of declared cases now stands at 191,726 – but the health ministry said the increase in infections had slowed in recent days, and the number of people considered to be cured had risen to nearly 75,000.
Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly around the world, with more than 2.2 million cases now confirmed in 185 countries. At least 147,000 people have died.
The US has seen more than three times as many confirmed cases as any other country.
This series of maps and charts tracks the global outbreak of the virus since it emerged in China last year.
A holy ceremony without the usual crowds
An ancient ritual has gone ahead at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem for Orthodox Easter, without the usual crush of thousands of pilgrims.
During the Holy Fire Ceremony, a handful of Orthodox priests wearing face masks were present for what is seen as a miracle at the site revered by Christians as the location of Christ’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection.
As always, the Greek Orthodox patriarch circled the tomb, then entered and emerged with candles said to have been lit by a heavenly flame.
Usually, at this point, a big roar goes up from the crowd in the church and the fire is passed from candle to candle, to be taken to far-flung Orthodox Christian communities.
This year, special arrangements were made with the Israeli authorities allowing planes to collect the flame from Ben Gurion airport – on the condition that nobody onboard disembarked to avoid breaking quarantine rules.
BREAKING Daily update: UK government’s latest figures on virus deaths
A total of 15,464 people hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus have died as of 17:00 BST on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.