Nwodo, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo condoles with PMB over Abba Kyari’s death

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a statement made public by his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Emeka Attamah, Ohanaeze warned all Nigerians to adopt all precautionary measures geared towards curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read in parts ” It is with shock that I learnt of the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Abba Kyari, as a result of the deadly Coronavirus.

“On behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of the country on this unfortunate development.

“By the death of Alhaji Abba Kyari, all Nigerians should now understand that nobody, both high and low, is exempted from this ravaging pandemic and should observe strictly all precautionary measures put in place, especially social distancing.

“This exhortation becomes more imperative because from reports, the virus is said not to be a city case alone anymore, but has crept into communities, making it more ominous and dangerous.

May God save Nigeria.”