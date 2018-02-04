2019: Babagana Kingibe noodles flood market

February 4, 2018 0

Less than a week after denying nursing a Presidential ambition, branded noodles bearing the ‎name and portrait of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, have made their way to the Nigerian market.

Kingibe, in an advertorial in some major national dailies last Thursday, dismissed media reports linking him with the 2019 Presidential election.

In the said advertorial, Kingibe had said he “Neither produced nor authorised” anybody to produce campaign posters on his behalf.

