Empowerment: Ikeja Electric trains 40 youths

The Ikeja Electric (IE) has trained 40 youths across its network to empower them to be self-reliant.

The IE Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Felix Ofulue, said in a statement in Lagos on Saturday that the youths were trained in catering for two weeks.

IE network comprises areas that it supplies power, including Ikeja, Somolu, Magoro, Agbado Ijaye, Oshodi Isolo and Oke-Afa.

According to Ofulue, the training which ended on Friday is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility designed to empower youths with entrepreneurial skills to reduce unemployment.

“We are deeply passionate about providing opportunities for the Nigerian youth to hone their entrepreneurial skills through various platforms.

“This initiative underscores our determination to enrich lives and contribute to humanity.

“We will continue to create robust platforms and opportunities to facilitate the dreams of our youths who have the ambition to succeed as entrepreneurs,’’ he said.

“We will continually strive to create avenues for youth empowerment,’’ he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take such training serious as it would transform their lives.