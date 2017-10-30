2019: Maina’s recall beginning of the end of Buhari’s govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus at the House of Representatives on Sunday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the recall of the former Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

It said the development was an indication that the anti-corruption war of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had weakened.

According to the caucus, the Maina saga will gradually destroy the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections such that the PDP will become the ultimate beneficiary.

The caucus released its position after it rounded off a meeting in Abuja.

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Mr. Chukwuka Onyema, who signed a statement on behalf of the caucus, noted that the Buhari government provided the PDP with opportunities to use against the majority party in 2019.

The group added that the focus of the party right now was to pick a national chairman, who would unite all PDP members to take on the APC in 2019.

The statement read partly, “The ‘Mainagate scandal’, where someone being sought by INTERPOL was not only smuggled into power but given double promotion and mind-boggling security protection in a country where many deserving civil servants are being passed over, is truly dumbfounding.

“The shocking re-emergence of the wanted former Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was sacked by the PDP government and declared a fugitive, says a lot about the dark undercurrents of the APC government.

“The involvement of part of the Presidency’s cabal in making funds and security details available to Maina, deserves being further investigated, while all those officials implicated should either resign or get sacked now. – Punch.