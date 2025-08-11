Stakeholders and groups across the six local council areas of Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka Zone, have endorsed Dr Peter Mbah of Enugu State for a second term in office.

The stakeholders, comprising traditional, political, and community leaders, professionals and various groups, said the governor had shown sincerity and determination in addressing major challenges facing Nsukka Zone through visible projects, while also facilitating the appointment of a member of the zone as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for the first time since the founding of the institution in 1960.

Mbah also revealed that he was already developing a feasibility study for a rail line that would reduce the trip from Enugu to Nsukka to 15 minutes.

The people of Nsukka zone shared their minds during the governor’s working visit to Nsukka at the weekend, which featured the foundation laying for a 5,000-shop capacity Nsukka International Market, a meeting with traditional rulers of the zone at Edem Ani, and a well-attended meeting with stakeholders of the zone.

Speaking, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said the zone had presented three major requests before Mbah ahead of the 2023 election, namely: the dualisation of the 44km Abakpa Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road, appointment of an Nsukka Zone indigene as Vice Chancellor of UNN, and support for the creation of Adada State.

Meanwhile, a renowned academic, Prof. Victor Nnam, has described the emergence of Prof. Simeon Ortuanaya as the 16th Vice Chancellor of UNN as a triumph for merit, competence, and dedication to academic excellence.

He stated that the new Vice Chancellor’s appointment underlines competence as key to the survival, growth and development of tertiary education in Nigeria. Nnam, a professor of Surveying and Geoinformatics, stated that Ortuanaya’s election indicated hope for hard work and perseverance.