The Abia State Government has cautioned against the unauthorized provision of healthcare services and drug distribution by uncertified individuals or groups conducting free medical missions across the state.

This warning follows reports of over 20 individuals collapsing during a medical outreach in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area, over the weekend. The victims reportedly experienced adverse reactions after receiving medication and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, revealed that the organizers of the outreach had failed to obtain approval from the State Ministry of Health. Preliminary investigations suggest that the medications administered may have triggered adverse drug reactions among recipients.

According to the Commissioner, the affected individuals are currently receiving treatment at designated public health facilities, where medical personnel are working to stabilize their conditions.

Prof. Uche stated, “The Abia State Ministry of Health is deeply concerned about the risks posed by unauthorized healthcare activities. We warn the public to be cautious of individuals or groups organizing unapproved healthcare events.”

He emphasized that medical missions conducted without official authorization from the Commissioner for Health are illegal and pose significant risks to public health.

The Commissioner further added, “The State Government prioritizes the healthcare and safety of its residents. Philanthropists, sponsors, and individuals interested in providing free healthcare services in Abia State are encouraged to obtain written approval from the Ministry of Health. This ensures that such activities meet safety standards and protocols to protect the health of our citizens.”

The government has declared all unauthorized medical missions illegal and prohibited. Prof. Uche urged residents to report any suspected illegal healthcare activities to the Ministry of Health to combat medical quackery and safeguard public health.