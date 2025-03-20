The Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers has abolished the conferment of chieftaincy titles such as Eze Ndigbo in Diaspora, HRM, or HRH to individuals outside their recognized jurisdictions.

Additionally, the Council disbanded all parallel traditional rulers’ associations operating outside the official Traditional Rulers Council in the South East. It also mandated traditional rulers to remain vigilant and report any unusual influx of native doctors (Ndi Dibia) from neighboring states.

These resolutions were outlined in a communiqué issued after the 9th Assembly meeting of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers in Umuahia. The document was jointly signed by the Council’s Chairman, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, alongside 1st Deputy Chairman Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, 2nd Deputy Chairman Eze Franklin Nwosu, and 3rd Deputy Chairman Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu.

Among the associations disbanded were the South East Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum and the Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Forum, previously led by Eze Everest Nnamdi Ofoegbu.

The communiqué emphasized that the resolutions are binding on all recognized traditional rulers in Abia State.

“Henceforth, the use of the titles Eze Ndi Igbo, HRH, or HRM by persons in the diaspora who have not been granted a Staff of Office by the Governor over an autonomous community is hereby abolished, regardless of location,” it stated.

It also directed traditional rulers to be vigilant and promptly report any unusual movement of native doctors from outside the state.

The Council commended Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for his transformative agenda and welfare initiatives for traditional rulers. They pledged their support for his administration and expressed their commitment to partnering with the state government in its developmental efforts.