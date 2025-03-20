Katsina State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Musa Danladi, has granted bail to 91 inmates and discharged four others as part of a first-quarter jail delivery exercise aimed at decongesting correctional facilities.

The exercise took place on Thursday at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Katsina.

Justice Danladi explained that the initiative was based on recommendations from the Sub-Committee on Decongestion of Correctional Centres. He noted that some inmates were released due to factors such as age, prolonged detention, and health conditions.

Going forward, the Chief Judge announced that records of released inmates, including their pictures, will be documented for future reference. He urged the freed individuals to be law-abiding, warning that similar opportunities might not be available if they reoffend.

The Controller of Corrections for Katsina Command, CC Umar Baba, commended the Chief Judge’s efforts, stating that the jail delivery exercise has helped manage inmate populations, reduce tension within correctional facilities, and enhance rehabilitation.

CC Baba also called on judges and magistrates to consider non-custodial sentencing measures to further alleviate overcrowding and support the reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates into society.