As part of his administration’s plan for the immediate overhaul of infrastructure and lecture theatres at the state-owned university, Ebonyi State University, Governor Francis Nwifuru said that plans are underway for the construction of the Engineering and Environmental Sciences Faculty Building.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday, which The Guardian obtained a copy of in Abakaliki on Thursday, Governor Nwifuru announced this at the Ishieke campus during an unscheduled visit.

He said some of the dilapidated structures would be demolished to pave the way for an ultra-modern faculty building that will stand the test of time.

Nwifuru reaffirmed his commitment to repositioning the university and making it one of the leading institutions in the country, noting that after the reconstruction, the school will become one of the leading schools in the country.

Nwifuru said, “I am pained because of what my eyes are seeing in this university. I joined the Faculty of Technical and Vocational Education as a student in 2008, and I never expected to see this place with dilapidated buildings like these.

“The Vice-Chancellor brought me to see things for myself. I have approved the siting of faculty buildings in this place.

“I charge you to devote more time to your studies. I want you to learn and have the ultimate value for education.

“I have seen there is no equipment proving you are studying Environmental Science and Building Technology, but be assured you are in the right place and in the right department.”

To address the problem of electricity, the Governor directed the Ministry of Power to immediately provide the Ishieke campus of the university with a 500KVA transformer”

He said, “I am sure you are having light issues. I have donated a 500KVA transformer to address electricity issues in this university.”