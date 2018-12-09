Abuja to host Cycling FCT in Jan 2019

All is now set for Cycling FCT 2019. The event which will be held in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transport and the Abuja Federal Capital Territory Authority is the second leg of Cycling LifeScope ltd agenda to create cycling infrastructure platforms, entrench cycling as a culture, a way of life that would change lifestyle and improve health in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman, Cycling LifeScope, Soji Adeleye, the event like it’s sister Program Cycling Lagos that debuted in Lagos in 2018 is conceived to become one of biggest sports, tourism and entertainment events in Nigeria and the entire Africa continent. It will transverse an engaging two months of activities between December 6, 2018 and January 28th, 2019.

“Activities for the event will be a high profile cycling bazaar, will consist of the main event that will hold on the Sunday 27th of January, 2019, succeeded by the Awards Gala Night at the hospitality partner’s hotel on the 28th of January, 2019 while preceded by three municipal (location) races for all comers – these would serve the dual purpose of bringing cycling to the mainstream and as qualifiers and practice runs for those competing in the main event on Sunday. The main event that will offer very attractive prizes will be a classic road race with a distance of 180km (male) and 95km (female) on the Abuja Municipal circular highway; it will start and finish at the Parade Ground, FCT, Abuja” he said.

Mr Adeleye added that “The idea is to take cycling to the heart of our government and people to help advance the advocacy in the country.”

“With Cycling Lagos, most of corporate Nigerians have signed up to the theme and embraced the principles of healthy, sustainable and active lifestyle to their workers and those in their immediate environment going forward. Abuja with its relatively modern and open dual carriage ways offers a particularly inspirational and unparalleled cycling route for cyclists and what should become an annual international cycling Mecca.”

“In recognition of the contribution of cycling to the Sustainable Development Goals, concerted effort is being made across the globe to promote its social, economic and environmental benefits. In the case Cycling F.C.T, it’s an amazing opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of the host City through the event. The United Nations resolution to declare the 3rd day of June, the World Bicycle Day further underlined the uniqueness of this simple technology that has become a solution to our modern sustainable development. Cycling culture is now seen universally as one of the uniquely thorough highway to a future greener, eco-friendly and sustainable.”

He explained that while developing countries like Nigeria are for now merely trying to meet the developmental needs of the masses at whatever cost with environmental consideration of least concern, public organisations are needed to encourage the larger society to be socially responsible and imbibe the culture of conservation and healthy living through regular cycling.

“The program like Cycling Lagos is expected to become an annual event designed for cycling enthusiasts and professionals (local and international). Beyond the central idea of encouraging healthy living through regular exercise among the people, the event will also champion healthy competition among cycling organisations through their participations and encourage the general public to engage in cycling in their various communities for healthy living and see the Bicycle as an integral transport vehicle.”

According to him, corporate organizations are being invited to partner with Cycling LifeScope ltd for the Cycling F.C.T event as a platform for demonstrating their corporate social responsibility. The event promises brand visibility and an occasion to engage with their customers in Abuja and the country at large.