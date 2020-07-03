Agbakoba distances self from new political group

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said he is not party to a new political group called the National Consultative Forum, which formation was announced on Wednesday.

According to the communiqué issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the political group was formed by 30 prominent Nigerian activists, professionals and academics, with the aim of mobilising Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Agbakoba was listed as a member alongside a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Col. Abubakar Umar (retd.), Mrs Obigeli Ezekwesili and others.

But in a statement on Thursday, Agbakoba said he knew nothing about the new group as he was never consulted.

He said, “Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”