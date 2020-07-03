APC Caretaker Committee holds closed door meeting with Tinubu

Members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday evening held a closed-door meeting with National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his Bourdillon Home, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The committee was led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Chairman of Progressive Governor’s Forum Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The meeting is ongoing at Tinubu’s residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Others at the closed-door meeting include Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC , Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe and APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This is coming few hours after members of Caretaker Committee met with former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

Bisi Akande, who also chairs the party’s National Reconciliation Committee, was a former Osun Governor, at Ila Orangun, Osun State which is his country home.

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, All Progressive Congress (APC), National Leader, Chief Adebisi Akande and Acting Chairman All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee / Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, exchanging pleasantries during a familiarisation visit to Chief Bisi Akande in Ila Orangun on Thursday.

The APC caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, led other members of the committee that included the secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe; Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello to the meeting.

The meeting which lasted for about an hour was said to have dwelled on the assignment given to the committee.

As part of task before it to reconcile aggrieved party stalwarts, the session was all about how to reconcile and reshape the party in the overall interest of all.

The Caretaker Committee was set up by the APC following the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party on the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buni was appointed chairman of the committee.

The committee had been on reconciliation move which saw them visiting key leaders of the APC. – The News.