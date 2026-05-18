Sahara Energy Resource, Isle of Man, a Sahara Group Company, has been named Revolving Credit Facility of the Year by TXF, the leading global authority and intelligence platform for export, agency, and commodity finance.

The award was presented at the TXF Global Natural Resources and Commodity Finance gathering in Amsterdam, one of the industry’s flagship forums, which convened over 500 senior professionals from commodity trading companies, banks, export credit agencies, and strategic partners worldwide.

Kola Motajo, Director, Sahara Group, said the award reflects Sahara’s growing influence and credibility within the global energy and finance ecosystem. Motajo said being recognised by TXF affirms the confidence the international finance community has in Sahara’s strategy and governance.

“This recognition by TXF is a strong endorsement of Sahara Energy Resource’s financial discipline, scale and long-standing relationships with global financial partners,” he said.

TXF is widely regarded as a benchmark platform in the global commodity and structured trade finance space, known for its independent market intelligence, deep sector insight and highly respected annual awards that celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact in complex financing transactions.

Sahara Energy Resource was represented at the ceremony by Nicolas Mignot, Chief Financial Officer, alongside Kola Motajo, underscoring the company’s strong leadership engagement with global financial stakeholders.

“The award reflects who we are as a business that is globally active, committed to building sustainable partnerships that deliver long term value, and aligns with our Sahara Beyond XXX philosophy, where impact extends beyond financial performance to enduring relevance and responsible growth,” Motajo added.

The TXF award recognises the strength, structure, and strategic importance of Sahara’s revolving credit facility, which supports its trading activities, liquidity optimisation and operational flexibility across multiple jurisdictions.

It also adds to Sahara’s track record of excellence in structured and commodity finance, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner at the intersection of energy, finance, and global trade.