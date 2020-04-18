Aisha Buhari condoles with Abba Kyari’s family

The first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday condoled with the family of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died on Friday.

Aisha Buhari who released a statement via her Twitter account said; “(From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return) I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen. While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Kyari’s death was announced by media aides to President Muhammadu Buhari early morning of Saturday. Announcing the death, Garba Shehu, the Official Spokesperson (SSA, Media & Publicity) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari posted on Twitter;

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.”