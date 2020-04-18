Ikorodu General Hospital records suspected COVID-19 related death

The Ikorodu General Hospital has recorded a suspected COVID-19 related death, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A reliable source told NAN that the deceased, a woman, was rushed to the hospital by her relatives on April 12 for treatment.

According to the source, the deceased patient presented Kidney failure, but was discovered to be manifesting suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

“Relations of the deceased patient was advised to take the woman to the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos for COVID-19 screening.

“Against medical advice, the deceased patient was, however, taken back home by relatives.

“But, she was brought back to the hospital and presented her at the Emergency Centre the following night in critical condition,” NAN gathered.

The source said that the deceased woman, suspected to be Covid-19 patient, was eventually admitted and isolated in a ward.

“But unfortunately, the patient died before day break in the hospital,” the source told NAN.

According to the source, officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were informed and came to the hospital to take samples from the deceased patient.

The source told NAN that they were informed on Friday that the deceased result tested positive to Covid-19, with warning to the hospital management to isolate all health officials that attended to the deceased patient.

Information obtained by NAN revealed that NCDC officials were at the Ikorodu General Hospital on on Friday to take samples of health workers who attended to the deceased.

“Some of the health workers that attended to the patient had been crying, as most of them did not use Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), while attending to the deceased patient.

“Most times, health workers wear nylon as PPE, and the numbers of gloves, which are usually about two to four given daily to each health workers to attend to patients are inadequate,” the source said.

The official said that there had been several complaints to the hospital management about the welfare and safety of health workers, and nothing was done to improve the situation.

The source also said that about four health workers had direct contact with the deceased patient.

According to the source, health workers at the hospital had henceforth decided that, “No PPE, no work,” will be their stance from April 20.

However, efforts made by NAN to get the Medical Director of Ikorodu General Hospital, Dr Oluwafunmilayo Bankole, to comment on the issue proved abortive.

Several calls and SMS sent by NAN to Bankole’s line to get further details were unanswered.

Also, Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the Public Affairs Director, Lagos State Ministry of Health, was called by NAN to comment on the situation.

Ogunbanwo simply said, “I am not aware.”

When NAN reached out to the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on the issue, the call was picked by one of his Personal Assistants, who told NAN that the Commissioner was in a meeting.

The commissioner aide told NAN to send SMS, which was immediately done, but with no response as at the time of filing this report.

(NAN)