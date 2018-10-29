Ajibade Quardri wins Cycling Lagos 2018

…as Rotimi Amaechi honours Celebrity race’s invitation at grand finale

Ajibade Quadri on Saturday won the 2018 edition of Cycling Lagos as the Honourable Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi was in Lagos to participate in the Celebrity race.

Quadri at the highly-contested event beat his close rivals Fasima Samuel and Afis Bakare to emerge winner of an event that has been described as one the biggest cycling events in Nigeria and across Africa in recent time.

The 65km race which took off from the Teslim Balogun Stadium, went through Ikorodu road, Third Mainland Bridge to Civic center and terminated at the Stadium.

The Honourable Minister Mr. Rotimi Amaechi who was officially represented by the Senior Mechanical Engineer, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Ministry of Transport, Mr. Timothy Adeleke, congratulated the organizers for staging an event that will impact positively on the nation’s transport system and enhance healthy living among Nigerians.

Chairman, Cycling Lagos, Mr. Soji Adeleye, in his remarks reaffirmed the commitment of the organizers in entrenching cycling culture in Nigeria.

Adeleye who described the Cycling Lagos as the beginning of good things for cycling in Nigeria and across Africa called on corporate organsations and other stakeholders to support cycling for its health benefits and contribution to a greener environment and future sustainable development.

“It is important to note that cycling, through the Cycling Lagos event is gradually getting the attention of the people in government, but we still have a long way to go in ensuring that corporate organizations and governments take up cycling as corporate social responsibility for its health benefits and contribution to a greener environment and future sustainable development in the country,” he said.

Quadri, a winner at several cycling competitions in Nigeria and across Africa thanked the organizers for putting together a great event.

He encouraged them to do more in promoting cycling in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the Grand Finale of Cycling Lagos earlier scheduled for August 25, 2018 was postponed due to the closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge on that date.

The cycling competition has earlier witnessed the Tour of Lagos and the Children Race as part for activities for the event.

Cycling Lagos is being partnered by Lagos State Government, DSTV, Leadway Assurance, World Stage Limited, Cool FM, Access Bank, JAC Motors, Simba Group, Eko Hotel & Suites and Addefort Limited