Mastercard hosts African Debit Forum to help banks deliver better consumer experience

In its journey to build a stronger payment ecosystem across Africa, Mastercard recently hosted its first African Debit Forum, as part of its Connecting Tomorrow 2018 Forum in Barcelona.

Topics discussed included the strategic role that current accounts and debit cards play in shaping consumer relationships, trends and insights into how African retail banking is evolving, as well as how digital and mobile channels are changing the habits of consumers and what this means for the banking industry.

“Mastercard remains fully committed to delivering solutions that build inclusive ecosystems and consequently drive a cashless society.

The most effective way to ensure the continued evolution of products and services is by forging strong partnerships,” says Raghav Prasad, Division President for Sub-Saharan Africa.

With an estimated 95 percent of retail transactions still being made in cash in Africa, there remains a great opportunity to drive financial inclusion within the region through innovative technologies, as well as driving debit card adoption and usage.

The continent’s banking industry is the second fastest growing of any global region, with a revenue pool expected to grow further at CAGR 8.7% until 2022.

Banking penetration, however, is low with only 300 million banked adults in 2017 (35%), although it is expected to grow to 460 million by 2022 (48%).

“By continuing to partner with market leaders to roll-out relevant debit card solutions and drive consumer education to start using cards for payments at point of sale, we will enable people to move beyond cash,” Prasad concludes.