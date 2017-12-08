Alleged husband killer: Court refuses pleas, sends Maryam Sanda back to prison

An FCT High Court in Jabi has refused the oral application for bail made on behalf of Maryam Sanda and ordered her returned to prisons pending her re-arraignment next Thursday.

The FCT Police Command in a two-count charge accused Maryam, the daughter of a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans, Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu Sanda, of killing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, the son of Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad, a former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They alleged that Maryam had caused the death of Bello “by stabbing him on the chest with a broken bottle which eventually led to his death and you did with the knowledge that your act is likely to cause his death.”

Upon her arraignment on November 24, the court had ordered that she be remanded in prisons after she pleaded not guilty to the charge levied against her.

However, at the resumed hearing today, police Prosecutor, CSP James Idachaba informed the court an amended charge has been filed before the court where Maryam’s mother, Maimuna Aliyu has been added as defendant together with two others.

He however said all efforts to serve the charge on Maimuna and the others have proved abortive.

He asked the court to adjourned the matter to Thursday, December 14 to enable the Police bring all the defendants to court so they can take their pleas together.

After this, Maryam’s new lawyer, Chief Joseph Daudu (SAN), a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), asked the court to listen to the bail application filed on Maryam’s behalf.

However, Idachaba urged the court to also adjourn the bail application to December 14 after new pleas must have been taken.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu ruled in favour of the Prosecutor and said the bail would be taken after the re-arraignment.

Again, Daudu pleaded with the judge, this time orally, to release Maryam on bail pending the Thursday.

He said the prisons conditions is unwholesome for Maryam’s six-months old baby.

“It is unfortunate that a life has been lost already, but we should not take more lives,” the senior lawyer pleaded.

However, after another objection by the police Prosecutor, Justice Halilu held that he is not disposed to grant the oral bail application since issues have been joined on the formal application for bail.

“The defendant in the main time shall be returned to the prisons pending Thursday, December 14,” the judge held.

Earlier, the judge had ordered that Maryam’s daughter in the custody of a relative be taken out of court after the baby’s persistent crying.

The baby continued crying outside the court room throughout the court proceedings.

It was observed that the court room was filled to capacity with as many more people standing both inside and outside the court room. – Daily Trust.