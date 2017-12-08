Gov. Ugwuanyi revitalizes non-formal education in Enugu State

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in keeping with its vision to ensure access to quality and inclusive education, has approved the revitalization of non-formal secondary schools in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze said that the approval was to ensure that “everybody gets the opportunity of going to school”.

Prof. Eze explained that the state government has done a lot in the area of formal education, but needs to also focus on the non-formal education sector for the benefit of those who had no opportunity of continuing their education after primary six.

He said: “The state government has done a lot in the area of formal education. But we all know that there are some people who didn’t have the opportunity of continuing their education after primary six and now they have seen the importance of furthering their education and one means of providing them that opportunity is through the non-formal education sector.

“And that is why the EXCO in her wisdom decided that throughout the state that we should ensure that we open up centres where those who want to acquire secondary school education will now have the opportunity of doing so”.

Reiterating the commitment of the state government towards a literate society for the realization of a knowledge driven economy, Prof. Eze stressed that it was “the decision of the council to make sure that every individual has access to equal education”.

Equally approved by the council, according to the Education Commissioner, was the release of the sum of N184 million for the upgrade of the Mpu Youth Centre in Aninri Local Government Area, earlier approved by the Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of Army Command Technical College.

Prof. Eze noted that the decision was sequel to the earlier approval given by the council on the subject, adding that Gov. Ugwuanyi in his magnanimity directed that the upgrade of the centre be carried out by works department of the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB).

On infrastructural development, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, disclosed that contract approvals were given for the immediate rehabilitation of the failed culvert on the road along the Onuiyi residence of Nigeria’s first President, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, in Nsukka, as well as the access road to the 103 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Awkunanaw Barracks, Enugu.

Engr. Nnaji stated that the approvals were in line with the governor’s massive infrastructural development in the state through urban and rural roads rehabilitation aimed at improving the living standard of the people of the state.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had on his way back to the Government House, Enugu, after attending the 10thmonthly raffle draw of the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme, held a few days ago at Afor Awkunanaw, Gariki Market, Enugu, inspected the said 103 Battalion road for possible intervention of the state government.

Also speaking the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, announced that the council approved the payment of gratuity to visually-impaired workers who retired from the state civil service and wrote a passionate letter to the governor asking for payment of their entitlement.

Hon. Anikwe explained that the council in giving the approval added a proviso that government should seek every other visually impaired retired civil servant who has not received his or her gratuity to benefit, accordingly.